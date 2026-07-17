Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Ziplining enthusiasts, plan your next adventure in Rwanda
Ziplining enthusiasts, plan your next adventure in Rwanda
Follow this guide

Ziplining enthusiasts, plan your next adventure in Rwanda

By Simran Jeet
Jul 17, 2026
02:32 pm
What's the story

Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest is famous for its biodiversity and stunning landscapes. One of the most thrilling ways to explore this ancient rainforest is through ziplining. The experience gives you a bird's eye view of the forest, allowing you to witness its rich flora and fauna from an entirely different perspective. As you glide over the treetops, you can enjoy panoramic views and an adrenaline rush like no other.

Preparation

Preparing for your zipline adventure

Before heading out for your zipline adventure in Nyungwe Forest, make sure you are physically fit and wear comfortable clothes.

Closed shoes are a must to ensure safety while climbing up to the starting point of the zipline.

It is also advisable to check weather conditions, as rain can affect visibility and make the forest slippery.

Carrying water can keep you hydrated during your trip.

Experience

Understanding the Zipline experience

The zipline experience in Nyungwe Forest has several lines stretching over 2 kilometers in total.

Each line gives you a different view of the forest canopy below.

As you glide across these lines, you may spot some of the diverse wildlife that calls this area home, including monkeys and various bird species.

The highest point of the zipline is about 60 meters above ground level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety

Safety measures on the zipline

Safety is paramount when you are ziplining through Nyungwe Forest.

All equipment is regularly inspected and maintained to ensure it is in top condition.

Participants are given safety briefings before they embark on their adventure.

Harnesses, helmets, and other protective gear are mandatory to minimize risks during this exhilarating activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tips

Tips for first-time zippers

First-time zippers should keep a few things in mind for a smooth experience in Nyungwe Forest.

It's best to listen carefully during pre-zipline briefings, where guides give important instructions on how to use equipment properly while on the lines.

If you're nervous about heights, try to relax by focusing on the amazing views rather than the distance from ground level.

ADVERTISEMENT