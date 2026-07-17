Ziplining enthusiasts, plan your next adventure in Rwanda
What's the story
Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest is famous for its biodiversity and stunning landscapes. One of the most thrilling ways to explore this ancient rainforest is through ziplining. The experience gives you a bird's eye view of the forest, allowing you to witness its rich flora and fauna from an entirely different perspective. As you glide over the treetops, you can enjoy panoramic views and an adrenaline rush like no other.
Preparation
Preparing for your zipline adventure
Before heading out for your zipline adventure in Nyungwe Forest, make sure you are physically fit and wear comfortable clothes.
Closed shoes are a must to ensure safety while climbing up to the starting point of the zipline.
It is also advisable to check weather conditions, as rain can affect visibility and make the forest slippery.
Carrying water can keep you hydrated during your trip.
Experience
Understanding the Zipline experience
The zipline experience in Nyungwe Forest has several lines stretching over 2 kilometers in total.
Each line gives you a different view of the forest canopy below.
As you glide across these lines, you may spot some of the diverse wildlife that calls this area home, including monkeys and various bird species.
The highest point of the zipline is about 60 meters above ground level.
Safety
Safety measures on the zipline
Safety is paramount when you are ziplining through Nyungwe Forest.
All equipment is regularly inspected and maintained to ensure it is in top condition.
Participants are given safety briefings before they embark on their adventure.
Harnesses, helmets, and other protective gear are mandatory to minimize risks during this exhilarating activity.
Tips
Tips for first-time zippers
First-time zippers should keep a few things in mind for a smooth experience in Nyungwe Forest.
It's best to listen carefully during pre-zipline briefings, where guides give important instructions on how to use equipment properly while on the lines.
If you're nervous about heights, try to relax by focusing on the amazing views rather than the distance from ground level.