How to check zipper quality on bags

African market bags are famous for their vibrant designs and utility. However, one of the most important aspects to check before buying these bags is the zipper quality. A good zipper ensures the bag's contents are secure and it lasts longer. Here are five practical tips to check zipper quality on African market bags, ensuring you make a wise purchase.

Tip 1 Inspect the zipper teeth The teeth of a zipper are critical for its smooth functioning. Make sure that the teeth are aligned properly and not damaged or missing. Misaligned or damaged teeth can result in the zipper getting stuck or breaking easily. Run your fingers along the zipper track to feel for any irregularities that could affect its performance.

Tip 2 Test the zipper pull The zipper pull should be sturdy and easy to grip. A flimsy pull can break easily, rendering the bag unusable. Open and close the zipper several times to ensure that it glides smoothly without any resistance. If you feel any roughness or difficulty while operating it, consider this as a red flag.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Check for loose threads Loose threads around a zipper can compromise its durability and functionality. Look closely at where the zipper is attached to the bag; there shouldn't be any loose or frayed threads that could lead to it coming off over time. If you spot any, it could be a sign of poor craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Assess material quality The material of both the bag and zipper plays an important role in its longevity. High-quality materials withstand wear and tear better than cheaper ones. Check if the material used for both parts is durable enough for regular use without showing signs of damage quickly.