Zucchini and sage? What a tasty combo!
What's the story
Zucchini and sage make for a delightful combination, perfect for any meal. The mild flavor of zucchini complements the earthy aroma of sage, making it an ideal choice for those looking to try something new. This duo can be used in various dishes, giving you the chance to explore new culinary horizons. Here are some creative ways to use zucchini and sage together.
Dish 1
Zucchini and sage pasta delight
Zucchini and sage pasta is an easy yet delicious dish.
Saute sliced zucchini with olive oil and fresh sage leaves until tender.
Toss with cooked pasta of your choice, adding grated Parmesan cheese for extra flavor.
The result is a simple, but satisfying, meal that highlights the natural flavors of the ingredients.
Dish 2
Savory zucchini sage muffins
Savory muffins with zucchini and sage make for an ideal snack or breakfast option.
Mix grated zucchini with flour, baking powder, salt, and chopped fresh sage leaves.
Add milk and oil to form a batter before baking in a preheated oven until golden brown.
These muffins are moist from the zucchini, while the sage adds a subtle herbal note.
Dish 3
Grilled zucchini sage skewers
Grilled skewers with zucchini and sage are perfect for outdoor gatherings or quick weeknight dinners.
Cut zucchini into thick slices or chunks, and thread onto skewers with whole sage leaves between them.
Brush with olive oil, and grill over medium heat until tender and slightly charred on all sides.
Dish 4
Creamy zucchini sage soup
Creamy soup made from zucchini and sage is comforting on cooler days.
Saute chopped onions in butter until translucent, then add diced zucchini along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until soft before blending into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender.
Stir in chopped fresh sage just before serving for added flavor depth, without overpowering other ingredients.