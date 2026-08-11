How to make crispy zucchini chips at home
What's the story
Zucchini chips are a healthy alternative to regular potato crisps. The crunchy snack is made by slicing zucchini thinly and baking or frying them until crispy. They are low on calories and high on nutrients, making them an ideal choice for those looking to cut down on calories without compromising on taste. Here are some insights into the benefits of zucchini chips and how to make them.
#1
Nutritional benefits of zucchini chips
Zucchini chips are low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals.
One serving can provide a good amount of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.
They also have antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body.
Unlike regular potato crisps, zucchini chips have no cholesterol or saturated fats, making them heart-friendly.
#2
How to make zucchini chips at home
Making zucchini chips at home is easy and cost-effective.
Start by slicing the zucchini thinly with a mandoline slicer for uniform thickness.
Toss the slices with olive oil and your choice of seasonings like salt, pepper, or paprika.
Spread them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
#3
Tips for perfect texture
For the perfect texture, ensure that the zucchini slices are evenly cut so that they cook uniformly.
Pat them dry with a paper towel before seasoning to remove excess moisture.
If you want extra crispiness, try a double-baking method where you bake once until almost done, let cool slightly, then bake again until fully crisped up.
#4
Flavor variations to try
Experimenting with flavors can take your zucchini chips to the next level of deliciousness.
Try adding garlic powder or onion powder for an extra kick of flavor.
For those who like spicy food, sprinkle some cayenne pepper or chili flakes before baking.
You can also try different herbs like rosemary or thyme for an aromatic touch without adding any calories.