Swap potato chips for these crunchy zucchini chips

Zucchini is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.

When baked or air-fried into chips, these nutrients stay intact while giving you a crunchy snack.

Unlike regular potato chips, which are high in sodium and fat, zucchini chips provide a healthier option with less salt and no saturated fats.

This makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking to maintain a balanced diet.