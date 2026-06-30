5 African dishes that use zucchini 

Dish 3

South African stuffed zucchini boats

In South Africa, stuffed zucchini boats are becoming a favorite. Halved zucchinis are hollowed out and filled with a mixture of grains, vegetables, and spices. They are baked until tender but firm enough to hold their shape. This dish highlights how zucchini can be used as an edible container for various fillings, making it both practical and delicious.