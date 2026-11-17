Zucchini + pomegranate: 5 salad combos you'll love
What's the story
Zucchini and pomegranate are two ingredients that lend a unique flavor and texture to salads. While zucchini is mild and versatile, pomegranate seeds add a burst of sweetness and crunch. Together, they make a delightful combination that can elevate your everyday salad into something special. Here are five creative salad ideas that combine these two ingredients in delicious ways.
Dish 1
Zucchini pomegranate crunch salad
This salad combines thinly sliced zucchini, pomegranate seeds, mixed greens, and a light lemon vinaigrette.
The acidity of the lemon dressing complements the sweetness of the pomegranate seeds while enhancing the natural flavors of the zucchini.
Toss in some toasted almonds for extra crunch, and garnish with fresh mint leaves for added freshness.
Dish 2
Mediterranean zucchini pomegranate bowl
Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, this bowl features spiralized zucchini noodles, tossed with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, feta cheese, and pomegranate seeds.
Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with oregano for an aromatic touch.
This colorful dish is not just visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 3
Grilled zucchini pomegranate salad
Grilling zucchini brings out its smoky flavor, which pairs beautifully with tart pomegranate seeds.
Start by grilling slices of zucchini until they are tender yet firm.
Combine them with arugula or spinach leaves, walnuts or pecans for added texture, and a balsamic reduction drizzle to finish off this savory-sweet creation.
Dish 4
Quinoa zucchini pomegranate mix
For a protein-rich option, mix cooked quinoa with diced raw or lightly steamed zucchini and pomegranate arils.
Add chopped parsley or cilantro for freshness, along with a dressing made from freshly squeezed lemon juice and olive oil.
Season lightly with salt, if desired, and serve chilled as part of any meal.
Dish 5
Asian-inspired zucchini pomegranate slaw
This slaw features shredded zucchini and cabbage mixed with sliced carrots.
The vegetables are tossed in a tamari-based soy sauce dressing.
Sesame seeds are sprinkled generously on top, adding a flavorful crunch to every bite.