Zucchini + roasted peanuts: Have you tried this combo yet?

Zucchini and roasted peanuts are two versatile ingredients that can be combined in a variety of ways to create delicious, nutritious meals. While zucchini is low in calories and high in vitamins, roasted peanuts add a crunchy texture and protein boost. Together, they make for a satisfying meal option that can be enjoyed by all. Here are five creative ways to combine zucchini and roasted peanuts for tasty meals.

Dish 1 Zucchini peanut stir-fry delight A zucchini peanut stir-fry is a quick and easy meal for busy days. Slice zucchini into thin rounds or strips and saute them with garlic and onions until tender. Add roasted peanuts for crunch and flavor. Toss everything with soy sauce or tamari for an extra kick. This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a filling option for lunch or dinner.

Dish 2 Creamy zucchini peanut soup For those who love soups, a creamy zucchini peanut soup is just the thing. Blend cooked zucchini with roasted peanuts to get a smooth base. Add vegetable broth, salt, and pepper to taste. You can also add spices like cumin or coriander for depth of flavor. This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal on its own.

Dish 3 Zucchini peanut salad crunch A fresh salad with zucchini and roasted peanuts is both refreshing and filling. Grate zucchini into ribbons or small pieces and mix with chopped lettuce or spinach. Add roasted peanuts for crunchiness along with cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices if you like. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad to enhance the flavors without overpowering them.

Dish 4 Baked zucchini peanut patties Baked zucchini peanut patties make for a healthy alternative to fried snacks. Grate zucchini and mix it with crushed roasted peanuts, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice (like parsley or cilantro). Shape the mixture into patties before baking them until golden brown on both sides at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).