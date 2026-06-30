Zulu earthenware is perfect for cooking as it retains heat evenly

Zulu earthenware: A kitchen must-have

By Simran Jeet 12:19 pm Jun 30, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

Zulu earthenware, a traditional African craft, is making its way into modern kitchens. Famous for its durability and unique designs, this pottery has been used for centuries in various African cultures. Today, its practical use and aesthetic appeal are being recognized globally. From cooking to serving, Zulu earthenware is versatile enough to meet the needs of contemporary kitchens. Here's how this traditional craft can be incorporated into modern culinary practices.