All about Zulu sisal weaving

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Tools and materials used in weaving

The primary material used in Zulu sisal weaving is sisal fiber, which is harvested from the Agave plant. Weavers also use other natural materials, such as reeds or grasses, to add texture and strength to their creations. Basic tools include simple hand-held instruments that help manipulate the fibers into desired shapes and patterns. The accessibility of these materials makes it possible for anyone to learn this traditional craft.