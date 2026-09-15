Zumba or roller skating: Which can boost your mood more?
What's the story
Zumba and roller skating are two popular activities that promise to improve mental well-being. Both activities involve physical movement, but in different ways. While Zumba is a dance-based workout with music, roller skating is all about gliding on wheels. Both have their own benefits and can be chosen according to personal preferences and lifestyle. Here is how both can help improve mental health.
#1
Zumba's rhythmic appeal
Zumba combines dance and aerobic exercise with upbeat music to create an engaging workout.
The rhythmic movements can help reduce stress by releasing endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters.
The social aspect of group classes also fosters a sense of community, which can further enhance emotional well-being.
For many, the fun and energetic environment makes it easier to stick to regular exercise routines.
#2
Roller skating's flow state
Roller skating also provides a unique way to achieve a flow state, where one becomes fully immersed in the activity.
This requires focus and coordination, which can distract from daily stressors and promote mindfulness.
The repetitive motion of skating can also be meditative for some people.
Plus, being outdoors while roller skating can add the benefits of fresh air and nature exposure.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both Zumba and roller skating are effective calorie-burning exercises, but the amount varies by the intensity of the activity and duration.
Zumba sessions usually last an hour and can burn anywhere between 300 to 600 calories, depending on the person's weight and effort level.
Roller skating at a moderate pace for an hour can burn around 400 calories for a person weighing about 70 kg.
#4
Accessibility considerations
Accessibility is also an important consideration when choosing between Zumba and roller skating for mental well-being.
Zumba classes are widely available in gyms or community centers, making it easier for people to join group sessions or practice at home with online videos.
Roller skating requires access to safe spaces, like rinks or parks with smooth surfaces, where skaters can enjoy their activity safely.