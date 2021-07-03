'Welcome procession' lands recently-released history-sheeter in jail again

History-sheeter Shahabuddin Munvar Ali Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi was arrested along with two of his aides

Ten days after he walked out of a prison on being granted bail, a history-sheeter was arrested in Mumbai after some of his supporters gathered and took out a procession to welcome him despite the coronavirus-induced restrictions in place, a police official said on Saturday. History-sheeter Shahabuddin Munvar Ali Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi (43) and his two aides were arrested.

About the accused

Idrisi has been booked in over 21 cases

The procession was taken out on Friday evening near Bainganwadi Skywalk bridge at Deonar in the city. Idrisi has a criminal record and he has been booked in at least 21 cases, including under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official said, adding that he had walked out of the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai on June 23.

What happened?

Idrisi greeted people, shunning all COVID-19 protocols

"On Friday, at least 15 of Idrisi's supporters took out a procession to welcome him back. They had arranged an open vehicle, standing on which Idrisi was seen greeting people, ignoring all COVID-19 protocols," the police official said. This gathering of the crowd was in violation of the restrictions imposed for curbing COVID-19 cases, he added further.

FIR

FIR registered against Idrisi and his supporters

An FIR was registered against Idrisi and his 15 supporters at Deonar Police Station. They were booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (common intention). Idrisi and his two aides were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

Delta

Mumbai is currently under Level-3 restrictions

The Maharashtra Government has tightened COVID-19-related curbs across the state amid fears that Delta and Delta Plus variants would fuel the potentiality of the imminent third wave. It amended its five-level unlock strategy and Mumbai has been placed in Level-3 of the system. An 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district, who succumbed to the virus, was found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant.