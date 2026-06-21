Rainbands spotted over Mumbai, signaling onset of monsoon

Rain forecast

When to expect rain in Mumbai?

Weather observers predict that South Mumbai will be the first to receive rain as it is closest to the Arabian Sea. The region also has conditions suitable for thundershowers, which require tall clouds capable of entering sub-zero temperatures. Light to moderate rain is expected to begin over Mumbai on Sunday evening or night. A more significant increase in rainfall is likely around June 25 and 26, with a possible strengthening of the monsoon system across central India.