Rainbands spotted over Mumbai, signaling onset of monsoon
What's the story
The southwest monsoon is finally making its presence felt over Mumbai, albeit slowly. Independent weather observers have reported the formation of rainbands over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These rainbands are organized structures formed by multiple convective cells that merge along prevailing wind directions. Unlike individual thunderstorm cells, which are short-lived and localized, these rainbands are continuously fed by moisture from the Arabian Sea and can regenerate, covering more area and producing more rainfall.
Weather dynamics
The dry air that delayed the monsoon
The delay in Mumbai's monsoon can be attributed to dry air preventing the growth of rain-bearing cumulonimbus clouds. This dry air evaporates cloud droplets faster than they form, a process called entrainment. However, observers noted that this "oxygen thief" is now losing its grip. Pop-up storm cells have also been spotted over the Western Ghats, tracking toward the coast. These localized storm cells are formed when moisture-laden Arabian Sea winds hit the Ghats's mountain wall and are forced upward.
Rain forecast
When to expect rain in Mumbai?
Weather observers predict that South Mumbai will be the first to receive rain as it is closest to the Arabian Sea. The region also has conditions suitable for thundershowers, which require tall clouds capable of entering sub-zero temperatures. Light to moderate rain is expected to begin over Mumbai on Sunday evening or night. A more significant increase in rainfall is likely around June 25 and 26, with a possible strengthening of the monsoon system across central India.
Weather update
A more active monsoon phase expected soon
The monsoon system over Mumbai is expected to strengthen in the coming days, bringing heavier and more widespread rainfall. The current suppressed spell of the monsoon seems to be ending as dry-air intrusions throttle convection. Observers have noted that conditions are finally assembling for a more active monsoon phase in Mumbai.