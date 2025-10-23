LOADING...
Home / News / Mumbai News / Video: Fire at Mumbai building traps many on top floor
Summarize
Video: Fire at Mumbai building traps many on top floor
The fire broke out in the early hours

Video: Fire at Mumbai building traps many on top floor

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 23, 2025
12:03 pm
What's the story

A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West area on Thursday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but video shared by ANI shows a charred building. People can also be seen stranded on the top floor of the high-rise building. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot.

Twitter Post

Video shows people stranded 

Rescue efforts

Fire killed 4

This fire incident comes after a fire at the Raheja Residency in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Tuesday, which killed four people and injured nine others. The blaze started between 12:30am and 12:40am in flat number 1004 on the building's 10th floor. An electrical short-circuit in an air conditioner's unit is suspected to have triggered the fire, which quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors of the 13-story structure.