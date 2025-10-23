Video: Fire at Mumbai building traps many on top floor
A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West area on Thursday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but video shared by ANI shows a charred building. People can also be seen stranded on the top floor of the high-rise building. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: People seen stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/htbPRNz5nM— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025
This fire incident comes after a fire at the Raheja Residency in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Tuesday, which killed four people and injured nine others. The blaze started between 12:30am and 12:40am in flat number 1004 on the building's 10th floor. An electrical short-circuit in an air conditioner's unit is suspected to have triggered the fire, which quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors of the 13-story structure.