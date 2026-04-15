No injuries have been reported

Entire beam, crane hoisting it, falls at BKC metro site

By Chanshimla Varah 10:36 am Apr 15, 202610:36 am

What's the story

A major accident occurred at a metro construction site in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday. The incident took place when a massive beam fell during installation. During this, the mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled over, per ANI. The mishap happened near the Asian Heart Hospital junction while work was being done on Metro Line 2B by contractor J Kumar Infraprojects Limited. No injuries or casualties were reported.