Entire beam, crane hoisting it, falls at BKC metro site
What's the story
A major accident occurred at a metro construction site in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday. The incident took place when a massive beam fell during installation. During this, the mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled over, per ANI. The mishap happened near the Asian Heart Hospital junction while work was being done on Metro Line 2B by contractor J Kumar Infraprojects Limited. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Accident details
Gear failure suspected in crane tilt
According to reports, a technical failure in the lifting boom of one crane caused the load to shift and tilt another crane. "As per our initial investigation, there was a gear failure in the lifting boom of one crane," said Basavaraj MB, director of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He added that this led to the second crane tilting.
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#WATCH | Mumbai: A major accident occurred at the Metro construction site in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, where an entire beam fell while being lifted onto a pillar. During this, the mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled over.— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026
(Early morning visuals from the spot… pic.twitter.com/h12rWEf9R4
Traffic management
Road to be reopened in few hours
The road where the accident took place is expected to be reopened within three to four hours, Basavaraj said. To manage the situation, MMRDA officials have reached the site and are working with traffic police to divert vehicles. A 600-tonne crane has been mobilized for the recovery of toppled equipment.