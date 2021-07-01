Frustrated of constant fights with wife, man poisons his children

The man took the extreme step as he was fed up of constantly fighting with his wife

A six-year-old boy died while his two siblings were hospitalized after their father allegedly gave them rat poison in ice cream following a dispute with his wife in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on June 25 but came to light on Tuesday when the boy died at the government-run Sion Hospital and doctors informed the Mankhurd Police.

Details

His wife left after a quarrel on June 25

The children's mother, Nazia Begum, told the police that she and her husband, Ali Naushad Ansari (27), a daily wage worker, often fought over money-related issues. On June 25, she left their home in Mankhurd to stay with her sister after yet another quarrel. Ansari took the three children— two boys and one girl—out, promising them ice cream, and allegedly gave them poison.

Information

Begum, who had returned, took them to hospital

According to The Indian Express, Ansari's son Alishan consumed the ice cream five times whereas his sister Alina and brother Arman had it twice. Later, when the kids started complaining of stomach pain, Begum, who had returned home in the meanwhile, took them to hospital.

Background

He told his wife the children consumed poison accidentally

According to a The Indian Express report, Ansari allegedly told his wife that the children consumed the poison accidentally. However, as the condition of their children deteriorated, he allegedly told her that tired of their constant fights he had decided to kill all the three children. Initially, Begum also lied to the doctors that the children had accidentally consumed rat poison.

Further details

Statements of the two surviving kids have also been recorded

However, after her son died, she decided to tell the truth to the police. "The police has also recorded the statements of the two surviving kids, who are recovering in the hospital," the official said. "A case has been registered against Ansari, who is absconding, under Section 302, Section 307, and Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.