Mumbai: Large blaze erupts in 45-story building in Goregaon
A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the 45-story DB Wood Building in Gokhuldham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, on Friday morning. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 9:11am and was classified as a Level-1 fire. Initial reports suggest that the blaze started in a bedroom and was limited to electrical wiring, fittings, kitchen appliances, and other household items.
Emergency response
Firefighters using internal firefighting system to douse flames
Firefighters are using the building's internal firefighting system to douse the flames. The operation includes several officers, multiple fire engines, a turntable ladder, a hydraulic platform, a rescue vehicle, and an ambulance support. Teams from local police, the electricity distribution company, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are also assisting at the scene.
Evacuation efforts
Residents evacuated to safer locations
As a precautionary measure, residents of the DB Wood Building were evacuated to safer locations, including refuge areas and terraces. No injuries have been reported so far in this incident as officials investigate the cause of the blaze. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups. Visuals from the spot show thick dark smoke rising along one vertical section of the tower, indicating that the fire affected multiple levels or spread through a shaft or balcony line.
