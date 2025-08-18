Mumbai: Schools shut, flights delayed, massive jam

Mumbai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for "extremely heavy" rainfall in some areas. The city has recorded over 54mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while eastern and western suburbs received 72mm and 65mm, respectively.

School closures BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges In light of the heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai. The civic body has also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel amid waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Major roads such as the Eastern Freeway and Western Express Highway have been affected by the downpour.

Transportation impact Waterlogging reported in parts of Mumbai The heavy rainfall has also disrupted air traffic, with several flights delayed and at least one flight diverted. Local trains in Mumbai are running late by 15-20 minutes due to the weather conditions. Waterlogging has been reported in Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kanjurmarg, Sion Gandhi market, and Navi Mumbai.

Disaster alert NDMA issues red warning for Mumbai, Raigad The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a red warning for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Raigad districts till noon. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts till at least Tuesday. After this period, the intensity of showers is expected to ease to heavy rain.