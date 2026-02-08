Mumbai weather: Clear skies, sunshine expected; no rainfall likely
What's the story
Mumbai is expected to witness warm and bright weather conditions in the coming days. The city will likely remain in the high-20s temperature range, with clear skies and sunshine. The mercury could touch 29°C by afternoon, with light winds at 8-10km/h and humidity around 40%. No rainfall is expected, ensuring dry weather for travel and outdoor activities.
Pollution concerns
Pollution levels to remain high
Despite the pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality is expected to remain poor. Pollution levels are likely to stay in the poor to unhealthy category, with high PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations. Moderate levels of nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide also add to the pollution woes. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure could impact respiratory health, especially for vulnerable groups like senior citizens and children.
Health advisory
Health experts' recommendations for outdoor activities
Given the poor air quality, health experts have advised vulnerable groups to limit prolonged outdoor activities during peak daytime hours. Recommended precautions include wearing masks, staying hydrated, and avoiding heavy exertion outdoors. Authorities are keeping a close watch on air quality trends in Mumbai as pollution remains a parallel challenge despite stable weather conditions.