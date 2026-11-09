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Home / News / Mumbai News / Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25 
Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25 
The ban applies to all residential buildings

Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25 

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 09, 2026
05:48 pm
What's the story

The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority has banned the use of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the city until November 25. The decision comes after a series of fire incidents on Diwali night, including three major blazes that destroyed huts, shops, and parts of a commercial building. The ban applies to all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies and slum pockets. Mumbai recorded 142 fire calls on Diwali night, of which 137 were attributed to firecrackers, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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Order by BMC

Safety measure

Order signed by additional municipal commissioner

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk of rockets and other firecrackers landing on flammable materials like building roofs and balconies.

The authority stressed that Mumbai's densely populated areas, high-rise buildings, slum settlements, and narrow roads increase the risk of fire accidents from such fireworks.

The ban will remain in force under BMC jurisdiction until 11:59pm on November 25, 2026.

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