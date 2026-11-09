Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25
What's the story
The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority has banned the use of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the city until November 25. The decision comes after a series of fire incidents on Diwali night, including three major blazes that destroyed huts, shops, and parts of a commercial building. The ban applies to all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies and slum pockets. Mumbai recorded 142 fire calls on Diwali night, of which 137 were attributed to firecrackers, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Twitter Post
Order by BMC
🔷शहरी आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण, बृहन्मुंबई यांच्याकडून बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका हद्दीत रॉकेट व तत्सम आकाशात उडणाऱ्या फटाक्यांचा वापर करण्यास पूर्णतः प्रतिबंध करण्यात येत आहे.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 9, 2026
🔷नागरिकांनी नियमांचे आणि निर्देशांचे काटेकोरपणे पालन करावे, असे आवाहन करण्यात येत आहे.… pic.twitter.com/B4X7pIyUAt
Safety measure
Order signed by additional municipal commissioner
The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk of rockets and other firecrackers landing on flammable materials like building roofs and balconies.
The authority stressed that Mumbai's densely populated areas, high-rise buildings, slum settlements, and narrow roads increase the risk of fire accidents from such fireworks.
The ban will remain in force under BMC jurisdiction until 11:59pm on November 25, 2026.