Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25 

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk of rockets and other firecrackers landing on flammable materials like building roofs and balconies.

The authority stressed that Mumbai's densely populated areas, high-rise buildings, slum settlements, and narrow roads increase the risk of fire accidents from such fireworks.

The ban will remain in force under BMC jurisdiction until 11:59pm on November 25, 2026.