Mumbai gets warmer as March begins, air pollution still high

Mumbai is gearing up for a hot week ahead as the winter season comes to an end. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperatures to hover around 35°C this week, with Holi on March 4 expected to be particularly warm. The city will witness mostly clear and dry conditions, with daytime temperatures between 34°C and 37°C and slightly cooler nights.

Pollution update Mumbai's air quality improves to 88 The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 88 on Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Despite the improvement, pollution levels remain above safe limits and pose health risks to vulnerable groups, such as children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory issues. The current AQI is still higher than what is considered safe nationwide.

Weekly outlook Weather forecast for the week ahead The weather forecast for Mumbai this week is as follows: On March 3, the maximum temperature will be around 35°C with a minimum of around 22 °C. March 4 will see temperatures rise to about 37°C during the day and drop to a nighttime low of 23°C. On March 5, daytime temperatures will be around 36°C with a night low near 22°C.

