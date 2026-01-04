Mumbai local train deaths drop 7% to 2,287 in 2025

In 2025, Mumbai 's local train system saw a 7% decrease in fatalities, with 2,287 deaths reported compared to 2,468 in 2024. The Government Railway Police (GRP) also recorded a slight decline in injuries from 2,697 to 2,554. However, this still translates to an average of six lives lost every day on the city's railway network.

Accident analysis Track crossing and overcrowding major causes of fatalities The Thane section recorded the most deaths at 278, followed by Kalyan with 266 and Borivali with 244. Activists attribute these deaths to rapid urban growth outpacing public transport improvements, according to a report by The Indian Express. The main causes of death were track crossing (1,063 fatalities) and overcrowding-related incidents (525 deaths), where commuters fell from moving trains after losing balance.

Safety measures Experts propose solutions to enhance railway safety Experts have suggested automatic doors on non-AC coaches as a possible solution to reduce fatalities. However, the report quoted Dr Sarosh Mehta, an orthopedic surgeon and railway safety activist, stressing that structural changes are also needed. "Automatic doors can help reduce commuter deaths," Dr Mehta said, "but only if they are implemented with structural changes that account for severe overcrowding in non-AC coaches."