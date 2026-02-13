Mumbai: 19-year-old shot in face over 'love triangle' dispute
A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Shifa Shaikh, was killed at point-blank range in what police believe to be a case of a "love triangle," NDTV reported. The incident took place near Furqania Masjid after Shaikh was called to meet another woman from the area.
According to reports, an argument broke out between Shaikh and the other woman over an unspecified issue. The police later confirmed that Shaikh was shot in the face at point-blank range. The bullet entered through her cheek and lodged in her skull, causing fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by locals, she died on the way due to the severity of her injuries and was later declared dead.
Within 12 hours of the incident, Mumbai Police arrested two suspects. The prime accused is a 25-year-old woman, while her 23-year-old male partner has also been taken into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that personal and romantic disputes drove the killing. Shaikh was reportedly dating the male suspect, who was also in a relationship with the female suspect.
Zonal DCP Sameer Shaikh reportedly stated that the male accused was involved in planning the murder. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are underway. The police are probing possible friction between Shaikh and another woman who was friends with her due to their relationships with the same man.