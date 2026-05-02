Mumbai's outrage halts 2,500% SGNP walker pass fee hike

The proposed steep hike in the annual morning walker pass at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai has been put on hold due to public outcry. The Forest Department had planned to increase the pass price from ₹383 to ₹10,000, a 2511% jump. However, after receiving strong criticism from citizens, particularly early morning walkers and senior citizens, the decision was deferred.

Hike rationale Price hike met with resistance The proposed price hike was intended to improve civic amenities within the park and strengthen patrolling. However, it met with resistance as regular visitors felt it unfairly targeted morning walkers without addressing other facilities like parking and boating. According to Mid-day, Vilas Satpalakar, a regular visitor, questioned why only the annual and monthly passes for morning walkers were revised while other charges remained unchanged.

Visitor response Protest threat if decision goes ahead Roshani Jain, a 65-year-old who has been visiting SGNP for 40 years, was also quoted as expressing her anger over the proposed hike. She reportedly said regular visitors were already angry and many were ready to protest if the decision went ahead. Jain also suggested that the steep proposal may have been intended to normalize a lower but still significant increase later on.

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