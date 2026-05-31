IMD predicts pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai from June 1

The IMD has forecasted light rain or thundershowers in the afternoon and evening hours on May 31. From June 1, rainfall activity is likely to increase with light to moderate rains and thundershowers. The wet spell is expected to intensify further on June 2 with thunderstorms, lightning strikes, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of up to 30-40km/h at isolated places.

Weather forecast

Intermittent rain likely on June 3

The IMD has further predicted that intermittent rain activity will continue on June 3, with light rain and thundershowers likely across parts of Mumbai. The weather office has given a "very likely" probability for this forecast over the next five days till June 3. The department suggested avoiding shelter under trees, staying away from electric poles, and unplugging electronic appliances during lightning events. It also warned of possible short-term power supply disruptions and localized impacts from gusty winds.