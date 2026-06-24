Mumbai: Heavy rain disrupts train services; 24 canceled
What's the story
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has disrupted train services and waterlogged several roads. The Trans-Harbour line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway was particularly affected, stranding commuters between Thane and Navi Mumbai due to soil erosion under the tracks. According to Central Railway, due to a track damage incident on the Trans Harbour line, 24 trains have been canceled.
Twitter Post
Traffic resumed in affected portion but speed is limited
Maharashtra | Due to track damage incident at Trans Harbour line of Mumbai Local, 24 trains have been cancelled till now . Thought the traffic is resumed in the affected portion after repairing but speed is limited due to caution in the affected portion of the trans harbour line… pic.twitter.com/yhNuq7G6Jp— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
Service restoration
Emergency engineering teams deployed
Emergency engineering teams were deployed to stabilize the track bed and after urgent restoration work, limited train operations were resumed. The up line was cleared for trains at a restricted speed of 10km/h at 7:27am while the down line was cleared soon after at a restricted speed of 30km/h. However, this disruption caused cascading delays of over half an hour across the network.
City impact
Waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai
The heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, including the Andheri underpass. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to close the underpass due to safety concerns. A retaining wall near a residential building also collapsed in Vikhroli West amid the downpour. Dadar station was also waterlogged, affecting daily commuters and further adding to the city's woes.
Rainfall data
Monsoon update
According to BMC records, Mumbai received an average of 56mm of rainfall on June 23 between 8:00am and 11:00pm. The eastern suburbs received 23mm while the western suburbs got 33mm during this period. Overall, Mumbai received over 300mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, a delay of over a week from its normal onset date.