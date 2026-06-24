Video: BMC worker falls into manhole during mayor's drainage inspection
What's the story
A routine inspection of rain-affected areas in Mumbai took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker fell into an open drain. The incident happened in Matunga as Mayor Ritu Tawde was reviewing waterlogging and drainage conditions after heavy rainfall. The worker lost his balance and fell into the drain, causing a brief panic among officials present.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Amid heavy rain and waterlogging in Mumbai, a BMC sanitation worker fell into an open manhole while garbage was being cleared from the drain. This happened at Gandhi Market in Sion, while Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde was present at the site for inspection. The BMC worker was quickly… https://t.co/IyNiEb0cNm pic.twitter.com/vhjpkL0M2M— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 24, 2026
Monsoon readiness
Tawde assured city ready for monsoon
Just before the incident, Mayor Tawde had assured that the city was fully prepared for the monsoon season. She said civic infrastructure was functioning as intended and drain-cleaning work was nearly complete. Speaking from Gandhi Market, she said pumps were operational and roads were clean. After the incident, the mayor reprimanded the concerned officials and warned of action, including suspension if any manhole is found open.
Rain impact
Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas, disrupts train services
The incident occurred a day after the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, 13 days late. Heavy overnight rain inundated low-lying areas and disrupted suburban train services. The island city received an average rainfall of 195mm while western suburbs recorded 208mm and eastern suburbs 167mm. Waterlogging was reported from the Andheri subway, Hindmata, and King's Circle during morning rush hour.
Service disruption
Suburban rail services disrupted due to heavy rainfall
Suburban rail services were also disrupted due to the heavy rainfall. Commuters faced delays and overcrowding on trains. On Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line, Thane-Vashi/Panvel services were disrupted after a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations. In another rain-related incident, a tree fell on a car, crushing it and injuring the driver. The rescue operation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to remove the tree.