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Home / News / Mumbai News / Video: BMC worker falls into manhole during mayor's drainage inspection 
Video: BMC worker falls into manhole during mayor's drainage inspection 
The incident happened in Matunga

Video: BMC worker falls into manhole during mayor's drainage inspection 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 24, 2026
04:15 pm
What's the story

A routine inspection of rain-affected areas in Mumbai took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker fell into an open drain. The incident happened in Matunga as Mayor Ritu Tawde was reviewing waterlogging and drainage conditions after heavy rainfall. The worker lost his balance and fell into the drain, causing a brief panic among officials present.

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Monsoon readiness

Tawde assured city ready for monsoon

Just before the incident, Mayor Tawde had assured that the city was fully prepared for the monsoon season. She said civic infrastructure was functioning as intended and drain-cleaning work was nearly complete. Speaking from Gandhi Market, she said pumps were operational and roads were clean. After the incident, the mayor reprimanded the concerned officials and warned of action, including suspension if any manhole is found open.

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Rain impact

Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas, disrupts train services

The incident occurred a day after the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, 13 days late. Heavy overnight rain inundated low-lying areas and disrupted suburban train services. The island city received an average rainfall of 195mm while western suburbs recorded 208mm and eastern suburbs 167mm. Waterlogging was reported from the Andheri subway, Hindmata, and King's Circle during morning rush hour.

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Service disruption

Suburban rail services disrupted due to heavy rainfall

Suburban rail services were also disrupted due to the heavy rainfall. Commuters faced delays and overcrowding on trains. On Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line, Thane-Vashi/Panvel services were disrupted after a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations. In another rain-related incident, a tree fell on a car, crushing it and injuring the driver. The rescue operation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to remove the tree.

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