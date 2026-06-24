Video: BMC worker falls into manhole during mayor's drainage inspection 

Monsoon readiness

Tawde assured city ready for monsoon

Just before the incident, Mayor Tawde had assured that the city was fully prepared for the monsoon season. She said civic infrastructure was functioning as intended and drain-cleaning work was nearly complete. Speaking from Gandhi Market, she said pumps were operational and roads were clean. After the incident, the mayor reprimanded the concerned officials and warned of action, including suspension if any manhole is found open.