152 leaks, zero convictions: Rahul Gandhi says education system 'rigged'
What's the story
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of failing students by allowing 152 examination paper leaks in the last decade without a single conviction. "7.5 crore students and their families are affected by this. These are middle class and poor families. They put their hard earned money into this," he said. He said India's education system, which was known to be one of the best in the world, is today a "rigged system."
Protest scrutiny
Why are security forces pointing weapons at students, asks Gandhi
Wearing a black armband in protest against police action on CJP protesters, Gandhi questioned the crackdown on students demanding accountability from examination systems.
"What have our students done wrong? Why are security forces pointing weapons at them, beating them, thrashing them and humiliating them?" he asked.
"They are protesting peacefully...they are asking for what this country owes them. They are simply asking that listen as students of the country we deserve an education system that is fair," he said.
Student distress
Mental toll of repeated paper leaks on students
Gandhi also highlighted the mental toll of repeated paper leaks on students, even leading some to suicide. He called it a "deep crisis" in the country.
"Children have committed suicide. Students go through enormous stress, and then at the last moment they are told that the paper has leaked. This is no longer an isolated problem. It has become a deep crisis in this country," he said.
Economic impact
Economic pressure adds to students' stress
Gandhi also highlighted the financial burden on families due to these leaks, claiming that one exam costs families who take the exam the same amount of money as our entire education budget.
"The government of India, after collecting all the taxes, spends money on the future of our children. That money goes into...education budget. It is ₹1.4 lakh crores. At the same time every year, ₹1.32 lakh crore similar amount is spent by the families who are taking NEET exam."
Demands
Students have some demands
He said students have some demands.
"The first...completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his duties."
The other demands include an apology from the man "running this entire system," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Twitter Post
Students' demands, according to Gandhi
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "They (students) have some demands-— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
1. The first demand completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his… pic.twitter.com/a4cJlJ3BVq