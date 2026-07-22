152 leaks, zero convictions: Rahul Gandhi says education system 'rigged'

Wearing a black armband in protest against police action on CJP protesters, Gandhi questioned the crackdown on students demanding accountability from examination systems.

"What have our students done wrong? Why are security forces pointing weapons at them, beating them, thrashing them and humiliating them?" he asked.

"They are protesting peacefully...they are asking for what this country owes them. They are simply asking that listen as students of the country we deserve an education system that is fair," he said.