17 NCPI MPs to join BJP soon: Rebel TMC Parliamentarian 

"We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us," Basunia said.

On June 14, 20 dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had merged with the little-known NCPI and extended support to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Basunia said that since more than two-thirds of the members are moving together, they won't be disqualified under anti-defection law.