17 NCPI MPs to join BJP soon: Rebel TMC Parliamentarian
What's the story
Seventeen Members of Parliament from the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before or after Durga Puja in October, former Trinamool Congress leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia claimed on Monday. He said that the MPs have decided to move together, which he claimed would keep them outside the ambit of anti-defection law.
Merger details
MPs say they will not be disqualified under anti-defection law
"We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us," Basunia said.
On June 14, 20 dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had merged with the little-known NCPI and extended support to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Basunia said that since more than two-thirds of the members are moving together, they won't be disqualified under anti-defection law.
External support
3 MPs to extend outside support to NDA
The law requires at least two-thirds of a legislature party's members to agree to a merger to avoid disqualification.
However, Basunia said three of the 20 MPs from the minority community will not formally join the BJP.
He named Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman, and Yusuf Pathan as those who would not join due to political and administrative dynamics in their constituencies.
"They will support the NDA, and may be given important responsibilities or portfolios," Basunia said.
Election strategy
BJP rules out alliance with NCPI for civic polls
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has ruled out an alliance with NCPI for the upcoming civic elections in Kolkata and Howrah.
"NCPI is an ally of NDA. In West Bengal, BJP will go alone," Bhattacharya said, adding that they would secure a two-thirds majority on their own strength.
However, NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said his party would contest as part of the NDA in Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.