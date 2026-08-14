3 AAP leaders killed after car crashes avoiding stray animal
What's the story
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were killed after their car plunged into a pond near Bassian village on the Ludhiana-Raikot road early Thursday. The accident happened around 1:00am when Sandeep Singh, the driver and Patiala's deputy district president of AAP, lost control of the vehicle while reportedly avoiding a stray animal. The other victims were identified as Balkar Singh from Sangrur and Vishal Garg from Dirba.
Incident aftermath
2 other occupants survived the accident
The car, a Volkswagen Jetta, was returning from Nakodar when it skidded off the road and plunged into a pond.
Two other occupants, Bikramjit Singh of Burar village and Puneet Goyal of Patran, survived the accident.
Villagers rushed to their aid, pulling all five out, and informed police about the incident.
The survivors were first taken to Raikot Civil Hospital before being referred to Ludhiana for further treatment.
Ongoing probe
Survivors too traumatized to give statements
Inspector Heera Singh, SHO of Sadar Raikot police station, said they are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.
The survivors, however, were too traumatized to give statements, he added.
Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke visited the spot and met with families of the deceased, calling their deaths an irreparable loss to AAP.
The victims are said to be close to cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema.