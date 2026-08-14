3 AAP leaders killed after car crashes avoiding stray animal

The car, a Volkswagen Jetta, was returning from Nakodar when it skidded off the road and plunged into a pond.

Two other occupants, Bikramjit Singh of Burar village and Puneet Goyal of Patran, survived the accident.

Villagers rushed to their aid, pulling all five out, and informed police about the incident.

The survivors were first taken to Raikot Civil Hospital before being referred to Ludhiana for further treatment.