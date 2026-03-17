3 Congress MLAs suspended for voting for BJP-backed RS candidate

The Odisha unit of the Indian National Congress has suspended three of its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for voting in favor of Bharatiya Janata Party-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. The suspended MLAs are Ramesh Chandra Jena from Sanakhemundi, Dasarathi Gomango from Mohana, and Sofia Firdous from Barabati-Cuttack. The party has termed their actions as "betrayal" and plans to seek their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Suspension details Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation: Congress The state Congress announced the suspension on social media, saying, "Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation." State Congress media cell chairperson Arabinda Das said the decision was taken after a careful review of their actions, which were detrimental to party interests. He added that the party will inform the assembly speaker about their disqualification from the assembly.

President's reaction 'Act of betrayal was unexpected' State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das expressed surprise at the betrayal of these MLAs, saying, "This act of betrayal was unexpected." Notably, apart from these three Congress MLAs, eight Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs also voted for Ray. This led to the defeat of opposition candidate Datteswar Hota, whom Congress had backed as part of a strategic understanding with BJD. The party had even moved eight of its MLAs to Karnataka ahead of polling to shield them from inducements.

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