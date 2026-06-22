6 Uddhav Sena rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
What's the story
Six rebel MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) officially joined the Eknath Shinde camp on Monday afternoon. The MPs Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde. The move strengthens the Shinde camp's presence in the Lok Sabha, increasing their numbers from seven to 13.
Twitter Post
'Operation Tiger is successful'
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with… pic.twitter.com/42RQPJmaNz— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Ideological rift
MPs earlier expressed discontent with UBT
The six rebel MPs have argued that the party is straying from its core ideology and getting too close to the Congress. They had earlier skipped key meetings called by the party, prompting the party to issue a show-cause notice, warning of possible disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. It stated that failure to respond would be considered voluntary relinquishment of party membership, potentially leading to action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
Shinde
Shinde welcomes rebel MPs
Welcoming the rebels, Shinde said the MPs have come to his camp not "for their personal interest or benefit" but for the "betterment of their constituency." "Today we welcome all these 6 'kattar Shivsainik MPs' to the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. 4 years ago, we had a revolt in 2022 when 40 MLAs came with us....This is the second phase of the same revolt...We are here to preserve the thoughts of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb."