6 Uddhav Sena rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena 

Shinde

Shinde welcomes rebel MPs

Welcoming the rebels, Shinde said the MPs have come to his camp not "for their personal interest or benefit" but for the "betterment of their constituency." "Today we welcome all these 6 'kattar Shivsainik MPs' to the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. 4 years ago, we had a revolt in 2022 when 40 MLAs came with us....This is the second phase of the same revolt...We are here to preserve the thoughts of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb."