6 Sena (UBT) MPs likely to join Shinde camp today
What's the story
In a major political development, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) are likely to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led faction, according to various media reports. The formal announcement is expected around 3:00pm on Monday. If this merger goes through, it will give the rebel group the two-thirds strength needed under the anti-defection law, thus protecting them from disqualification.
Operation update
Operation Tiger successfully completed, say sources
According to sources close to the Shinde camp that were cited by News18, photographs and videos of the six rebel MPs meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker will be released later in the day, reportedly to show that "Operation Tiger," as the political maneuver is being called, has been successful. The development comes after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar publicly announced their decision to join the Shinde camp on Sunday.
Party meeting
Shiv Sena (UBT) calls meeting amid fears of more defections
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has called a meeting of all its MLAs and MLCs at 2:30pm on Monday. The meeting will be held at Shivalay in Nariman Point, coinciding with the start of the Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session. Uddhav Thackeray is expected to address party leaders during this meeting as fears of further defections loom large.
Defection reasons
MPs who skipped meet
The six MPs who skipped the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting on June 17 include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Ashtikar explained his decision by saying that he and some other MPs had not decided to leave the party till June 18. He said they felt there was no point in staying due to recent remarks against them.
Operation success
Fadnavis blames Thackeray for crisis
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared to confirm that "Operation Tiger" has been successful. He blamed Thackeray for the crisis and said these developments showed growing confidence in Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shinde also hinted at more political changes and was quoted as saying, "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully." Earlier, Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena led by him remained the only Shiv Sena and accused the BJP of trying to weaken and take over the party.