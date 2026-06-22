6 Sena (UBT) MPs likely to join Shinde camp today

Operation success

Fadnavis blames Thackeray for crisis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared to confirm that "Operation Tiger" has been successful. He blamed Thackeray for the crisis and said these developments showed growing confidence in Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shinde also hinted at more political changes and was quoted as saying, "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully." Earlier, Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena led by him remained the only Shiv Sena and accused the BJP of trying to weaken and take over the party.