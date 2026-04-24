65 poll officers, on duty, excluded from Bengal voter roll 

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain writ petitions of 65 election duty officers in West Bengal , whose names were deleted from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), despite being enlisted as electoral officers in the ongoing elections. The court asked them to approach the Appellate Tribunals set up for appeals against such exclusions. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, passed the order on Friday.

Legal arguments Senior advocate argues on petitioners' behalf Senior Advocate MR Shamshad, representing the petitioners, argued that it was "ex-facie arbitrariness" to delete their names without notice. "These are 65 petitioners who are on election duty. Their duty orders mention EPIC numbers. Now those numbers are deleted. Now the persons conducting elections cannot vote ! This is on the face arbitrary," he argued. However, the bench asked them to approach the appellate tribunal for redressal.

Tribunal direction Petitioners informed court appeals filed on April 5 The petitioners informed the court that they had already filed appeals on April 5, but their cases were not taken up. The bench permitted them to pursue their remedies before the appellate tribunal and disposed of the matter. Justice Bagchi observed after the hearing, "Appropriate orders will be passed by the tribunal this election; yes, perhaps they can't vote. The more valuable right to remain on the rolls shall be preserved."

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