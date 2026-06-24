68% Indians call political party-switching unethical: Survey

Motive skepticism

Call for reform in anti-defection law

The survey also found widespread cynicism about the motives behind party-switching, with less than 3% believing in genuine ideological reasons. The role of the Speaker in adjudicating such matters is also contested, with a plurality supporting an independent adjudicator. The Anti-Defection Law allows a party to merge with or into another party, provided that at least two-thirds of its legislators are in favor of the merger. In such a scenario, neither the members who decide to merge will face disqualification.