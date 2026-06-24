68% Indians call political party-switching unethical: Survey
What's the story
A recent survey has revealed that at least 68% of respondents disapprove of politicians switching parties after being elected. The survey, conducted by Vote Vibe, was released on June 24 and comes after recent defections in the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The survey also found that only 16% of people consider such party-switching acceptable.
Law effectiveness
Respondents' views on anti-defection law
"There is near-universal moral disapproval of party-switching, cutting across caste, region, and party lines," reads the survey. The survey also found that 62.1% of respondents consider the anti-defection law "very weak" or "somewhat weak." Only a small minority (10.7%) believe it to be strong in any degree. "The anti-defection law is widely seen as ineffective in the current context; public demand for reform is clear," the survey reads.
Election views
Public support for 'resign 1st' norm
The Vote Vibe survey also found strong public support for the "resign first" norm, with 66.2% of respondents saying MPs/MLAs should resign before joining another party. Only 16% support the "two-thirds merger" route to avoid by-elections. The survey highlights widespread disapproval of party-switching across caste, region, and party lines in India.
Motive skepticism
Call for reform in anti-defection law
The survey also found widespread cynicism about the motives behind party-switching, with less than 3% believing in genuine ideological reasons. The role of the Speaker in adjudicating such matters is also contested, with a plurality supporting an independent adjudicator. The Anti-Defection Law allows a party to merge with or into another party, provided that at least two-thirds of its legislators are in favor of the merger. In such a scenario, neither the members who decide to merge will face disqualification.