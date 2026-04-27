7 AAP MPs merge with BJP, take total to 113

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained strength in the Rajya Sabha after seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, including Raghav Chadha , announced their merger with the saffron party. The development was approved by Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. With this merger, the BJP's strength in the Upper House has increased to 113 members while reducing AAP's representation to just three members.

Criticism voiced Chadha cites 'toxic' work environment at AAP Apart from Chadha, the six other AAP MPs who have merged with the BJP are Sandeep Pathak, Swati Maliwal, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikramjit Singh Sahney. Chadha has been vocal about his discontent with the AAP, citing a "toxic" work environment. He said he felt like "I am the right person in the wrong party." In a video message, he spoke of being censored from speaking in Parliament and doing work.

Disqualification petition AAP MP Sanjay Singh challenges merger in petition Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has challenged the merger in a petition to Chairman Radhakrishnan. He sought the disqualification of the seven MPs under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. This paragraph deals with disqualification on the grounds of defection if a member voluntarily gives up membership of their political party.

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