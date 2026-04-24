73 RS MPs file fresh motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar

Ramesh asserted the charges were "on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026, within the meaning of Article 324 (5)...read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968."

Assertion

'9 specific charges against CEC'

In his post on X, Ramesh highlighted that there are "nine specific charges against the CEC that have been documented in great detail and that simply cannot be denied or whitewashed away." He also held that it was "an absolute disgrace" that the CEC continued to be in office to do the bidding of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.