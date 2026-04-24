73 RS MPs file fresh motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar
What's the story
In a major development on Friday, 73 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs signed a Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India, seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar. Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, posted about the development on social media.
Charges
Ramesh elaborates on ground of charges
Ramesh asserted the charges were "on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026, within the meaning of Article 324 (5)...read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968."
Assertion
'9 specific charges against CEC'
In his post on X, Ramesh highlighted that there are "nine specific charges against the CEC that have been documented in great detail and that simply cannot be denied or whitewashed away." He also held that it was "an absolute disgrace" that the CEC continued to be in office to do the bidding of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.
Twitter Post
Jairam Ramesh's post on X
73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 24, 2026