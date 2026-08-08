Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, sparks Punjab election speculations
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. In a post on X, he thanked PM Modi for his time and insights. The meeting, which has sparked speculation ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, was described by Chadha as "a morning to cherish." "Had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi...Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance," Chadha said.
Political realignment
Chadha's switch and sad chief's meeting with PM Modi
Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, had recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP.
The meeting with PM Modi also comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met the Prime Minister on Friday.
The meetings come as the BJP has increased electoral activities in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.
Future prospects
Implications of Chadha's switch for BJP in Punjab
Chadha, who represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, with ancestral roots in Jalandhar, is likely to play an important and active role for the BJP in the state.
His urban appeal could help the BJP expand its base in cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.
The party has struggled to win over business communities and middle-class voters after breaking ties with SAD in September 2020 over differences on the now-repealed farm laws.
Meeting feedback
Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill
But lately, a re-alliance buzz has surfaced after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met with Prime Minister Modi on Friday.
A day after their meeting, Badal expressed support for the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill.
He said the SAD supported the uniform 50% increase in seats across all states and that the women's reservation and delimitation should be done immediately.
Breakfast meeting
PM Modi hosts NDA MPs
Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi hosted over 40 MPs from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents at his official residence.
The meeting included rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who merged with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
During this meeting, PM Modi called the NDA a family. "We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance," he said, as per NDTV.