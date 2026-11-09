'AQI above 3,000': AAP accuses Delhi government of manipulating data

Bharadwaj said people have lost faith in the government's official pollution data.

He said, "Government data is based on fraud. We revealed how stations were shut down, how 20 new AQI stations were set up at faraway locations in Delhi and how water is being sprinkled on stations."

He demanded the government take responsibility for firecracker use during Diwali.

"If you are bursting firecrackers, do it, but take full responsibility for it. You cannot commit fraud..." he told ANI.