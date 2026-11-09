'AQI above 3,000': AAP accuses Delhi government of manipulating data
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi government of manipulating air quality data, alleging that monitoring stations were shut down and new ones set up at distant locations to skew readings. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP Delhi president, claimed that several areas in Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 3,000 on Sunday night.
Data manipulation
People have lost faith in government data: Bharadwaj
Bharadwaj said people have lost faith in the government's official pollution data.
He said, "Government data is based on fraud. We revealed how stations were shut down, how 20 new AQI stations were set up at faraway locations in Delhi and how water is being sprinkled on stations."
He demanded the government take responsibility for firecracker use during Diwali.
"If you are bursting firecrackers, do it, but take full responsibility for it. You cannot commit fraud..." he told ANI.
Smog envelops city
AQI levels touch 406 in Delhi
The national capital's air quality continued to deteriorate after Diwali, with several areas recording 'Severe' AQI levels.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 406 at ITO around 4:20am on Monday.
Other areas such as Rajiv Chowk and South Extension also recorded alarming AQI levels of 381 and 360, respectively.
Counter allegations
AQI touched 1,331 at 1:31am
According to AQI.in data, the AQI stood at 663 at 8:01am, after touching 1,331 at 1:31am.
This reading was over 60% higher than the AQI of 393 recorded on October 21 morning, the day after Diwali last year.
These readings are based on AQI.in's real-time data and are separate from the official AQI figures published by the CPCB.
Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is currently in force across Delhi-NCR.