Raghav Chadha tried to sneak into Delhi voter rolls: AAP 

Chadha has accused the AAP-led Punjab government of political vendetta.

He questioned why he was marked as "shifted" when his voter ID is registered in Mohali.

Chadha said this does not seem like a mere clerical mistake but a clear case of political vendetta.

Chadha's name was included in the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) list released on August 13. The Indian Express reported that the list had Chadha's name under the "permanently shifted" category.