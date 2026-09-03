AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in Jal Board case
What's the story
A Delhi court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a corruption case linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the DJB. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts granted Jain bail on a bond of ₹2 lakh with two sureties of the same amount.
Allegations detailed
Jain accused of manipulating tenders
The ACB had alleged that Jain played a "vital role in manipulating" DJB sewage treatment plant (STP) tenders to favor Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd.
The agency claimed that during his tenure as Delhi's water minister, he "connived" with senior DJB officials and Euroteck representatives to manipulate technical recommendations, project capacity, and cost estimates.
Legal arguments
All evidence collected, custody not required: Jain's counsel
Jain's counsel, senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that all evidence had been collected and his further custody wasn't required.
Jain contended that tenders were floated in October 2022 when he was already in custody for another case.
The court extended the judicial custody of other accused till September 17 but granted bail to Jain.
Investigation findings
Case registered in May 2024
The case was registered on May 11, 2024, after a complaint by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance.
The complaint alleged "large-scale irregularities" and "criminal conspiracy" in DJB's tendering process for STP augmentation and upgradation.
The ACB's investigation found that three companies were awarded tenders initially estimated at ₹1,546 crore but later increased to ₹1,943 crore.