Satyendar Jain claims his arrest linked to upcoming Punjab elections
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain has claimed that his arrest in a corruption case is linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested him on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in the manipulation of a tender process at the Delhi Jal Board. "It is done because of the Punjab elections," he said as he was taken to Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
Legal defense
Jain's lawyer slams ACB
Jain's lawyer, senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that the arrest was "made against the law."
He said the ACB did not provide any grounds for arrest and pointed out that while the Enforcement Department filed a chargesheet in this case, no arrests were made.
According to Hariharan, Jain is accused of intentionally altering standards of an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), despite meeting notes indicating otherwise.
"There is no evidence...Jain received any bribe money. The arrest is completely illegal," he said.
Political backlash
AAP calls arrest 'political move'
The AAP has slammed Jain's arrest, calling it a "political" move.
Anurag Dhanda, AAP National Media in-charge, wrote on X: "At the time of that Jal Board tender, Satyendar ji was in jail....The real reason is that Satyendar Jain is the AAP co-in-charge of Punjab and elections are coming up there."
AAP leader Sanjay Singh also said, "Satyendar Jain has been arrested because, before every election, the BJP seeks to suppress the AAP and win by any means necessary."
Corruption allegations
ACB received complaint about 'large-scale irregularities'
The ACB said the Directorate of Vigilance had filed a complaint regarding large-scale irregularities and manipulation of tender conditions in upgrading sewage treatment plants.
The agency alleged that restrictive technical specifications favored Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd., a specific technology provider.
It also alleged that a proposed pilot study was not conducted and some essential parameters related to treated effluent were excluded from consideration.
Arrest order
ACB seeks 14-day judicial custody of Jain
"The investigation also revealed that Udit Prakash Rai, the then CEO of DJB, received a bribe to the tune of Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through banking channels from M/s AN Enterprises, a proprietorship concern of Nagendra Yadav, and that the said amount was allegedly utilized for purchase of immovable property," the ACB said.
Jain was arrested along with five others on Tuesday.
The ACB has sought 14-day judicial custody of Jain.