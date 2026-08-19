Satyendar Jain claims his arrest linked to upcoming Punjab elections

Jain's lawyer, senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that the arrest was "made against the law."

He said the ACB did not provide any grounds for arrest and pointed out that while the Enforcement Department filed a chargesheet in this case, no arrests were made.

According to Hariharan, Jain is accused of intentionally altering standards of an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), despite meeting notes indicating otherwise.

"There is no evidence...Jain received any bribe money. The arrest is completely illegal," he said.