'Neutral' CJP won't join INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally

Dipke said he met Banerjee to thank her for supporting the CJP during its first protest over the NEET paper leak.

He also thanked her for standing by CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when they were arrested by Delhi Police.

"I came here to thank Didi because she strongly supported our first Jantar Mantar movement and stood firmly with the youth movement," Dipke said.