'Neutral' CJP won't join INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), recently met Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. During their meeting, he thanked her for supporting the CJP's youth-led protests and extended solidarity with the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged "vote chori." However, Dipke clarified that his party would not be participating in the rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, citing its "neutral" identity.
Neutral stance
Dipke thanks Banerjee for support during NEET paper leak protests
Dipke said he met Banerjee to thank her for supporting the CJP during its first protest over the NEET paper leak.
He also thanked her for standing by CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when they were arrested by Delhi Police.
"I came here to thank Didi because she strongly supported our first Jantar Mantar movement and stood firmly with the youth movement," Dipke said.
Rally preparations
CJP is an independent organization, says Dipke
When asked if the CJP would join Sunday's INDIA bloc rally, Dipke said that while they supported the cause, they wouldn't be participating.
He stressed that the CJP is an independent organization and a neutral platform.
"We support tomorrow's protest and stand in solidarity with it. However, the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organization and a neutral platform, and we want to maintain that identity," he said.
Rally agenda
About the INDIA bloc rally
The INDIA bloc rally will address alleged electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
A large tricolor canopy has been erected over the main stage at Ramlila Maidan for the event.
The Opposition plans a march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, followed by a rally between 10am and 5pm.