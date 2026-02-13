About Seva Teerth: How PM's new office will be distinct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Seva Teerth complex on Friday, which will be his new office. The complex, located on Dara Shikoh Road, will also accommodate the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat. After 78 years at South Block, this move marks a departure from India's colonial past and a step toward "a bold new chapter in the heart of New Delhi."

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India’s colonial past and to usher in a mindset shift.



Design features 'India House' conference facility Seva Teerth, formerly known as the Executive Enclave, is a blend of red and yellow sandstone with an open-floor design. It combines modern architecture with Indian civilizational elements. The complex is equipped with advanced safety and security systems, including reportedly meeting an earthquake resistance criterion and operability under all conditions. A major highlight of Seva Teerth is "India House," a state-of-the-art conference facility for high-level meetings, international conferences, and press interactions.

Operational benefits Enhanced coordination among ministries The new complex will house several central government ministries under one roof, improving coordination and operational efficiency. In a statement, the PMO said, "The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible, and citizen-centric governance ecosystem." The statement added that the move will end operational inefficiencies caused by fragmented infrastructure across multiple locations.

