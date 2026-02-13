LOADING...
About Seva Teerth: How PM's new office will be distinct

By Snehil Singh
Feb 13, 2026
03:29 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Seva Teerth complex on Friday, which will be his new office. The complex, located on Dara Shikoh Road, will also accommodate the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat. After 78 years at South Block, this move marks a departure from India's colonial past and a step toward "a bold new chapter in the heart of New Delhi."

PM Modi unveils name of new complex 

Design features

'India House' conference facility

Seva Teerth, formerly known as the Executive Enclave, is a blend of red and yellow sandstone with an open-floor design. It combines modern architecture with Indian civilizational elements. The complex is equipped with advanced safety and security systems, including reportedly meeting an earthquake resistance criterion and operability under all conditions. A major highlight of Seva Teerth is "India House," a state-of-the-art conference facility for high-level meetings, international conferences, and press interactions.

Operational benefits

Enhanced coordination among ministries

The new complex will house several central government ministries under one roof, improving coordination and operational efficiency. In a statement, the PMO said, "The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible, and citizen-centric governance ecosystem." The statement added that the move will end operational inefficiencies caused by fragmented infrastructure across multiple locations.

Sustainable design

Sustainable design, future plans

Seva Teerth is designed according to 4-Star GRIHA standards, incorporating renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions, and high-performance building envelopes. The complex has digitally integrated offices and structured public interface zones for improved citizen engagement. After the PMO's move, the North and South Blocks will be converted into a public museum named Yug Yugin Bharat Sangrahalaya.

