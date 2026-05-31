Bengal MP Kalyan Banerjee hit on head during protest

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked, another party MP was assaulted in West Bengal . Kalyan Banerjee, the Sreerampur MP, was hit on the head during a protest in Chanditala on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The incident occurred as police attempted to disperse the crowd. In videos of the incident, Kalyan is seen clutching his head and collapsing after being struck.

Accusations made Kalyan greets with black flags, 'chor chor' slogans The Sreerampur MP was also greeted with black flags and "chor chor" slogans, similar to the public outrage faced by his colleague Abhishek in Sonarpur. However, Kalyan dismissed any notion of public anger and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a revenge attack. He claimed that either a cricket ball or a stone was thrown at him, causing him to bleed.

Public address I don't have the strength to speak, says Kalyan Addressing the gathered crowd, Kalyan was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The BJP workers yelled at me, abused me, and they threw a duce ball or a stone at my head. I started bleeding." He added that despite his injuries, he still came to the protest site. "I don't have the strength to speak. The people will do justice," he added.

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