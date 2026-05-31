Bengal MP Kalyan Banerjee hit on head during protest
What's the story
A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked, another party MP was assaulted in West Bengal. Kalyan Banerjee, the Sreerampur MP, was hit on the head during a protest in Chanditala on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The incident occurred as police attempted to disperse the crowd. In videos of the incident, Kalyan is seen clutching his head and collapsing after being struck.
Accusations made
Kalyan greets with black flags, 'chor chor' slogans
The Sreerampur MP was also greeted with black flags and "chor chor" slogans, similar to the public outrage faced by his colleague Abhishek in Sonarpur. However, Kalyan dismissed any notion of public anger and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a revenge attack. He claimed that either a cricket ball or a stone was thrown at him, causing him to bleed.
Public address
I don't have the strength to speak, says Kalyan
Addressing the gathered crowd, Kalyan was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The BJP workers yelled at me, abused me, and they threw a duce ball or a stone at my head. I started bleeding." He added that despite his injuries, he still came to the protest site. "I don't have the strength to speak. The people will do justice," he added.
Political background
BJP yet to respond to allegations
Chanditala falls under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency, which Kalyan has represented since 2009. He has won the seat four times but was attacked in his own stronghold. The BJP is yet to respond to these allegations or clarify its position regarding this incident. On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly attacked with eggs and stones during a visit to Sonarpur. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged he suffered "blood clots" in his chest due to the assault.