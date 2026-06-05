After Annamalai quits BJP, party says 'no loss'

K Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and a prominent face of the party in the state, has resigned. The development comes just hours before he was scheduled to address an "open, heart-to-heart conversation" with the public on social media. Speaking on the resignation, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran told reporters, "There is no loss for the BJP. It is the biggest party in the world."

Twitter Post Tamil Nadu BJP President's reaction to Annamalai's resignation #WATCH | Chennai | "There is no loss," says Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, on K Annamalai leaving the party. pic.twitter.com/lJ4EY3jVSZ — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

Resignation details Backroom negotiations led to acceptance of Annamalai's resignation Annamalai had met BJP chief Nabin in Delhi on Tuesday and expressed his desire to end their partnership on "cordial terms." He also met senior leaders Amit Shah and BL Santhosh. After backroom negotiations, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran was summoned to Delhi for further talks. Finally, the party accepted Annamalai's resignation.

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Future plans 'National parties never spoke Tamil Nadu's language' In his resignation letter, Annamalai wrote that "national parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood." He thanked the senior BJP leadership for their support. Sources close to him told NDTV that he is planning to start a people's movement aimed at identifying and grooming young leaders across Tamil Nadu. This could eventually become a political party.

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