'Rename Delhi to Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah , proposing a name change for India's national capital. The proposal comes after the Union Cabinet approved renaming Kerala as "Keralam." In his letter, Khandelwal suggested that Delhi should be renamed Indraprastha, which he believes is more reflective of the city's ancient roots.

Historical roots 'Delhi' medieval name, 'Indraprastha' ancient identity: Khandelwal Khandelwal argued that "Indraprastha" is the city's true ancient identity, dating back to the Mahabharata era when it was the capital of the Pandavas. He said "Delhi" is a medieval name and doesn't reflect the city's deepest roots. The MP cited excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Purana Qila, which unearthed ancient settlement layers from around 1000 BCE, as evidence for his claim.

Twitter Post Read the letter here BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal writes a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha



"...As such, the name "Delhi" reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city. Restoring the name… pic.twitter.com/meJBqxPS9A — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

Archeological evidence MP points out previous efforts to restore indigenous identities In his letter, Khandelwal wrote, "Historical literature, archeological findings, and long-standing civilizational traditions establish that the present-day Delhi corresponds to the ancient city of Indraprastha." He added that "Indraprastha was a magnificent city built on the banks of Yamuna River," which matches modern Delhi's geography. The MP also pointed out India's previous efforts to restore indigenous identities by renaming cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.

