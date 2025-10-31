'After Sardar Patel's death, country burned under Congress rule': Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Friday. The event was held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel . During his speech, PM Modi emphasized Patel's unwavering commitment to national unity and integration. He also slammed past Congress governments for not upholding these values after Patel's death.

Political critique Modi slams Congress governments post-Patel era In his speech, PM Modi said that after Patel's death, Congress governments did not take national sovereignty seriously. He cited issues like Kashmir, Northeast unrest, and Naxalism as challenges to India's integrity. "Unfortunately, in the years following Sardar Sahib's death...the governments of the time lacked the same seriousness regarding the nation's sovereignty," he said. The prime minister accused these governments of adopting a "spineless approach" instead of following Patel's policies.

Kashmir issue PM blames Congress for divided Kashmir PM Modi also accused the Congress of failing to integrate Kashmir as envisioned by Patel. He alleged that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decisions led to a divided Kashmir with its own constitution and flag. "Sardar Sahib wanted the entire Kashmir to be united... But Nehru ji prevented his wish from being fulfilled," he said. "Due to Congress's weak policies, part of Kashmir fell under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Pakistan fostered terrorism and...the country had to pay such a heavy price."

National unity 'Bharat ghar me ghus kar maarta hai' He said by breaking the shackles of Article 370, Kashmir has today joined the mainstream. "Today, even Pakistan and the masterminds of terrorism have realized the true power of this country. During Operation Sindoor, the entire world saw that if anyone dares to raise an eye toward India," he said. PM Modi asserted India's strength, saying, "Bharat ghar me ghus kar maarta hai."