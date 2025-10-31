LOADING...
Video: Denied free pass, BJP leader's son slaps toll worker
The incident occurred in Karnataka's Vijayapura district

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 31, 2025
12:08 pm
What's the story

A CCTV footage from the Kannooli toll gate in Karnataka has gone viral, showing Samarth Gowda Patil, son of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijugowda Patil, allegedly assaulting toll staff. The incident occurred when Samarth was denied a free passage and demanded his vehicle be allowed to pass without paying. According to toll employees, he introduced himself as the son of Vijugowda Patil during the altercation.

Twitter Post

CCTV footage

Escalation of conflict

Know the details

In the video, Samarth is heard asking a toll staff member if he knew who he was. When the staff member asked, "Which Vijugowda?" the argument escalated into violence. Samarth stepped out of his car and allegedly pushed, slapped, and hit one of the employees. Another person from their vehicle also joined in the assault as other toll workers tried to intervene.

Medical assistance

No formal complaint has been filed yet

The injured toll staff member, identified as Sangappa, was rushed to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment after the assault. Despite the serious nature of the incident, a senior police officer said no formal complaint had been filed by the toll staff so far. "We have not received any complaint from the toll staff in this regard yet," a senior police officer said.