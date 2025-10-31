Video: Denied free pass, BJP leader's son slaps toll worker
What's the story
A CCTV footage from the Kannooli toll gate in Karnataka has gone viral, showing Samarth Gowda Patil, son of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijugowda Patil, allegedly assaulting toll staff. The incident occurred when Samarth was denied a free passage and demanded his vehicle be allowed to pass without paying. According to toll employees, he introduced himself as the son of Vijugowda Patil during the altercation.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage
“You don’t know who my father is?”— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 31, 2025
Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s coward thug son Samarthgouda Patil beats up toll staffer for demanding toll fee.
Still not arrested. pic.twitter.com/1x1y32QuOV
Escalation of conflict
Know the details
In the video, Samarth is heard asking a toll staff member if he knew who he was. When the staff member asked, "Which Vijugowda?" the argument escalated into violence. Samarth stepped out of his car and allegedly pushed, slapped, and hit one of the employees. Another person from their vehicle also joined in the assault as other toll workers tried to intervene.
Medical assistance
No formal complaint has been filed yet
The injured toll staff member, identified as Sangappa, was rushed to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment after the assault. Despite the serious nature of the incident, a senior police officer said no formal complaint had been filed by the toll staff so far. "We have not received any complaint from the toll staff in this regard yet," a senior police officer said.