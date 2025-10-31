1cr jobs, free education, metro services: NDA releases Bihar manifesto 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The document, titled "Sankalp Patra," was launched in Patna by key leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. The manifesto outlines a series of welfare and employment initiatives targeting youth, women, and economically weaker sections of society.

Employment initiatives Global skilling hub The NDA's manifesto promises over one crore government and private jobs, along with skill-based employment opportunities. It also plans to set up Mega Skill Centers in every district and make Bihar a Global Skilling Hub. These promises are aimed at youth, women, backward classes, Dalits, and farmers. It also promises seven expressways, metro train services in four more cities, and 10 new industrial parks in Bihar.

Women empowerment Mission Crorepati for women entrepreneurs The NDA has also announced financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh for women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana. The alliance aims to make one crore women "Lakhpati Didis" through self-help and entrepreneurship schemes. A "Mission Crorepati" initiative will focus on selected women entrepreneurs, helping them expand their ventures and achieve financial independence.

Social support Empowering EBCs The manifesto also promises to empower the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) with financial and social support. The NDA has promised assistance of up to ₹10 lakh for different professional groups within the EBC category to strengthen their economic base. The alliance also promised free quality education from KG to PG and an MSP guarantee for farmers. The NDA has introduced the Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will provide every farmer with ₹3,000 per crop season.